Chad Ellis: Podcasts, Community, & an Antarctic Isolation Horror

It’s that time again… with podcasts continuing to boom the way they are, I wanted to check back in and see what YOUR favorites are! (This one included, of course!)

Then, I sat down and spoke with fellow podcast maker and enthusiast, Chad Ellis. His podcast, Station Blue, is a fiction show that he describes as an “Antarctic isolation horror.” Delve into the world of fiction podcasts, the creative process, the evolution of the medium, and more.

You can find Station Blue here