CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 07: Erik Gustafsson #56 of the Chicago Blackhawks knocks the puck away from Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres as Patrick Kane defends at the United Center on March 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Sabres 5-4 in a shootout. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
On the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Scott King recap Thursday’s shootout win over Buffalo. They play postgame comments from Patrick Kane’s and head coach Jeremy Colliton. Plus the team deals with the frustration of other wild card contenders refusing to lose, and Scott finds the apple didn’t fall far from the tree at Disney World.