Blackhawks Crazy: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

On the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Scott King recap Thursday’s shootout win over Buffalo. They play postgame comments from Patrick Kane’s and head coach Jeremy Colliton. Plus the team deals with the frustration of other wild card contenders refusing to lose, and Scott finds the apple didn’t fall far from the tree at Disney World.

