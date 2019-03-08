× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.8.19: We will miss you Wizzo

Today’s show guests include David Plier, Dean Richards, Nicole Merritt, Alexander Zalben, and Danielle Claman Gelber. RIP to the greatest magician Chicago ever knew. Marshall Brodien, who played “Wizzo the Wizard” on WGN-TV’s Bozo’s Circus for 26 years, died today at age 84. David Plier and Dean Richards joined the show to discuss the amazing life and career of Brodien. Then, Nicole Merritt discussed her article, “We are forgetting about our boys and that’s not OK”. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com tell us the latest in TV news. Plus, established television producer, network executive, and founder of Acoustic Productions, Danielle Claman Gelber stopped by to talk about her amazing career in television and the 6th annual JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.