Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.8.19: Marshall Brodien and Jan-Michael Vincent

Posted 2:21 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:20PM, March 8, 2019
Yesterday, Bill left the bonus hour a tad bit early to take a cardiac stress test. Bill tells Wendy all about the ordeal. Wendy is Mrs. Fix It thanks to the IKEA Hunk on YouTube. Kim Gordon and Bill both agree that IKEA is not their thing. They also pay tribute to Marshall Brodien and Jan-Michael Vincent.

