× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.8.19: Marshall Brodien and Jan-Michael Vincent

Yesterday, Bill left the bonus hour a tad bit early to take a cardiac stress test. Bill tells Wendy all about the ordeal. Wendy is Mrs. Fix It thanks to the IKEA Hunk on YouTube. Kim Gordon and Bill both agree that IKEA is not their thing. They also pay tribute to Marshall Brodien and Jan-Michael Vincent.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.