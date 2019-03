× 20,000 Jobs Added in February (180,000 Estimated)

Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte jump back in studio on “jobs report Friday” to recap some of the biggest takeaways from the report. The estimate was for 180,000 jobs added in the month of February, but the report showed only 20,000 were added. They questioned the biggest factors to this miss, and pumped the brakes a bit to remind people that the government shut down likely played a big role in this.