× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/7/19: XBOX One Going Fully Digital, The Acceptability of Lying, & Netflix vs The (Media) Giant

The video game community is large and growing every day and Ian Sherr kicked off the show with Steve Bertrand to explain the big hardware update to XBOX One and how an upcoming version will no longer have a disk drive, only supporting digital games. Bill Geiger shared some wisdom about the anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis, Larry Shannon-Missal explained the YouGov.com study that followed the social acceptance of small lies based on demographics, and Sara Fischer made the case for how Netflix is keeping traditional media giants on their toes in more ways than one.