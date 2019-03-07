× Willie Wilson on mayoral candidates: “Whoever I endorse tomorrow, will be the next Mayor of the City of Chicago.”

As mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot battle to get key endorsements that could help give them an edge. One particular endorsement that’s undecided is Willie Wilson. He joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to tell who he’s leaning towards his endorsement.

