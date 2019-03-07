Willie Wilson on mayoral candidates: “Whoever I endorse tomorrow, will be the next Mayor of the City of Chicago.”

Posted 8:10 PM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08PM, March 7, 2019

Willie Wilson in the Allstate Skyline Studio (Photo: JCarlin)

As mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot battle to get key endorsements that could help give them an edge. One particular endorsement that’s undecided is Willie Wilson. He joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to tell who he’s leaning towards his endorsement.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.