× uh-PARENT-ly | Social-emotional learning: why it matters and how to develop it

Social-emotional learning provides an added dimension to education. It focuses on improving cooperation, communication and decision making. But how is it taught? And how can parents keep up with what their kids are doing in school? Barbara Burgess, COO and Chief Vision Realization Officer at the Wright Foundation for the Realization of Human Potential, tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos about the building blocks of emotional intelligence and how parents can develop their own self-awareness.

Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.