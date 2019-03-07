Tim Canvanugh: Still Keeping Us Laughing
He’s back. Bill and Wendy talk with comedian Tim Cavanaugh about his teaching days, the Bible, R-rated material, and he played his new election-themed ditty.
Tim Cavanagh
Saturday, March 9, at CD & Me
23320 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort, IL
Phone: 815-469-7315
Tickets: www.cdandme.co/events
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.