Tim Canvanugh: Still Keeping Us Laughing

He’s back. Bill and Wendy talk with comedian Tim Cavanaugh about his teaching days, the Bible, R-rated material, and he played his new election-themed ditty.



Tim Cavanagh

Saturday, March 9, at CD & Me

23320 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort, IL

Phone: 815-469-7315

Tickets: www.cdandme.co/events

