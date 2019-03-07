× Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: Raising Awareness Around 401k Security

Millions of Americans are dependent on their 401k’s for retirement, but imagine if that account got hacked…Steve Grzanich sat down with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader to talk about how (like many other online accounts) 401ks can be hacked if proper precautions aren’t taken. Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) explained how we could all be more aware about the security surrounding our retirement accounts.