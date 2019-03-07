The Top Five@5 (03/07/19): R. Kelly claims he can’t pay child support because people are stealing from him, Nancy Pelosi defends Rep. Ilhan Omar, Charles Barkley doesn’t understand Kyrie Irving, and more…

Posted 7:53 PM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, March 7, 2019

In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 booking photo released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is R. Kelly. A Cook County Sheriff's Office official says singer Kelly won't be released from jail until he pays $161,000 in back child support he owes. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday during a hearing over the child support and that his next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, March 13. (Cook County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, March 7th, 2019:

The House of Representatives voted today to pass a resolution condemning anti-semitism and all forms of hate. Singer R. Kelly’s interview with Gayle King continued today on “CBS This Morning”. Gayle’s questions this time around, focused on the singer’s finances and relationship with his ex-wife. Charles Barkley didn’t hold back when he criticized Celtics guard Kyrie Irving saying that he has the world “in the palm of his hand, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.