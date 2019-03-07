× The Top Five@5 (03/07/19): R. Kelly claims he can’t pay child support because people are stealing from him, Nancy Pelosi defends Rep. Ilhan Omar, Charles Barkley doesn’t understand Kyrie Irving, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, March 7th, 2019:

The House of Representatives voted today to pass a resolution condemning anti-semitism and all forms of hate. Singer R. Kelly’s interview with Gayle King continued today on “CBS This Morning”. Gayle’s questions this time around, focused on the singer’s finances and relationship with his ex-wife. Charles Barkley didn’t hold back when he criticized Celtics guard Kyrie Irving saying that he has the world “in the palm of his hand, and more!

