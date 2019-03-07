× The Opening Bell 3/7/19: Women Pilots Continue To Fly High in The Airline Industry

Cyber security is finding new limits when it comes to protecting consumers and that’s the endless goal of numerous industries, and Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) told Steve Grzanich that that is the case as well at Associated Bank. The Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation raised the awareness around the security surrounding our 401k’s and how they can be vulnerable if you’re not proper precautions to protect it. (At 16:44) Bebe O’Niel (United Airlines System Chief Pilot) then joined Steve to talk about Women’s History Month, women in the airline industry, and the new art project that United Airlines is embarking on called Her Art Here.