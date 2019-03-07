× The Mincing Rascals 03.07.19: The White House, R. Kelly rants, 2020 Presidential Election, campaign attack ads

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They start by discussing the plethora of on-goings in the White House, including Donald Trump’s academic records. Then, the Rascals critique R. Kelly’s interview on “CBS This Morning.” And, Steve delivers breaking news on the 2020 Presidential Election. Finally, the crew talks sports betting in Illinois and the most recent campaign attack ads.

John recommends reading An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago by Alex Kotlowitz.

Scott recommends reading Byzantium: The Surprising Life of a Medieval Empire.

Eric recommends trying Grain Berry cereal.