The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.07.19: Remembering people's names, winning $10,000 for reading fine print, trade deficit

John Williams wants to know what mnemonic devices you use to remember people’s names. That’s after President Trump called Tim Cook “Tim Apple.” Then, a Georgia teacher won $10,000 simply for reading an insurance document all the way through. Her name is Donalen Andrews, and she joins the show to explain how that happened. Shark Tank Winner and I Want to Draw a Cat For You Creator Steve Gadlin talks about what he’s doing now, after having restarted his company, along with The Nairobi Project. Finally, the trade deficit has reached an all-time high. The New York Times calls it a “Blow to Trump.” NYT Trade and International Economics Reporter Ana Swanson explains that.