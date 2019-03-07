× SMARD: Diagnosing and curing a rare disease

Brittany and Bobby Stineman joined the Steve Cochran Show to discuss SMARD, are rare disease that affects their youngest son, Nash. The #smashSMARDchallenge was designed to bring awareness and necessary funding for this ultra-rare disease that currently has no treatment. To learn more, support and donate to help SMASH SMARD you can visit their website HERE. There is an upcoming Boot Camp at Spear Training Center to #smashSMARD on March 16, 2019 at 10am in Vernon Hills. You can register on the website HERE.