SMARD: Diagnosing and curing a rare disease

Posted 10:59 AM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, March 7, 2019

Blake and Nash Stineman

Brittany and Bobby Stineman joined the Steve Cochran Show to discuss SMARD, are rare disease that affects their youngest son, Nash.  The #smashSMARDchallenge was designed to bring awareness and necessary funding for this ultra-rare disease that currently has no treatment. To learn more, support and donate to help SMASH SMARD you can visit their website HERE.  There is an upcoming Boot Camp at Spear Training Center to #smashSMARD on March 16, 2019 at 10am in Vernon Hills.  You can register on the website HERE.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.