Roe Conn Full Show (03/07/19): Showtime’s Mark McKinnon previews the next “Circus”, Tom Skilling gives you the weekend forecast, Willie Wilson joins us in-studio, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Thursday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Showtime’s Mark McKinnon gives you a preview of this Sunday’s episode of “The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth”. Tom Skilling gives us the weekend forecast, Willie Wilson joins us in-studio to tell us who he’s leaning towards endorsing in Chicago’s race for mayor. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

