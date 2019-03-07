× Rod Pyle on his book “Space 2.0”, First ‘Mole’ on Mars and Virgin Galactic’s Unity

Rod Pyle is an award-winning author, filmmaker, and speaker on space.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he discusses his book Space 2.0, Virgin Galactic’s space plane, NASA’s ‘mole’ on Mars, and Astronaut Anne McClain.

