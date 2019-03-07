FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, the red planet will make its closest approach to Earth in 15 years. (NASA via AP)
Rod Pyle on his book “Space 2.0”, First ‘Mole’ on Mars and Virgin Galactic’s Unity
FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, the red planet will make its closest approach to Earth in 15 years. (NASA via AP)
Rod Pyle is an award-winning author, filmmaker, and speaker on space.