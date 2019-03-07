Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing in his child support case at the Daley Center, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Chicago. Kelly was charged last month with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. He's pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
R. Kelly: Offstage
Since the release of Lifetime’s docuseries ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ in January, the singer has faced massive legal scandal. Survivors, media, and legal advocates alike have come forward in the pursuit of justice for all those affected by Robert Kelly’s actions.
WGN Radio News Anchor Vic Vaughn and Executive Producer Ro Coleman present to you “R.Kelly: Offstage,” a full mini-series detailing the past, present, and future outcomes of the Lifetime docuseries, R.Kelly’s actions, and more.