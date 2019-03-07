× R. Kelly: Offstage

Since the release of Lifetime’s docuseries ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ in January, the singer has faced massive legal scandal. Survivors, media, and legal advocates alike have come forward in the pursuit of justice for all those affected by Robert Kelly’s actions.

WGN Radio News Anchor Vic Vaughn and Executive Producer Ro Coleman present to you “R.Kelly: Offstage,” a full mini-series detailing the past, present, and future outcomes of the Lifetime docuseries, R.Kelly’s actions, and more.