New York Times Trade and International Economics Reporter Ana Swanson on an economic “Blow to Trump”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump looks at First Lady Melania Trump during a meeting with. the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babi and his wife Monika Babiová in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 7, 2019. (Photo by Alex Edelman - Pool/Getty Images)
New York Times Trade and International Economics Reporter Ana Swanson joins John Williams to explain how the American trade deficit is at an all-time high under President Trump. Reasons actually include a strong dollar and tax cuts. Plus, she describes the harm this could do on coming generations.