Hoge and Jahns: Jordan Howard Trade Rumors, Listener Q&A, and Dionne Miller Joins The Show

The Jordan Howard trade rumors are heating up and the guys are here to talk about it. What kind of return would the Bears get in a trade and who would replace Howard? Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns also answer questions from listeners and ABC-7’s Dionne Miller joins the podcast to talk Bears and recap Jay Cutler’s performance on Very Cavallari. Listen below!

