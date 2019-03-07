× Get the Ultimate White Sox Fan Experience this season!

Martha Jo Black is the daughter of Joe Black and she sells fan experiences for the Chicago White Sox. She joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the unique and exclusive fan experience packages available for the season. They also discuss opening day, her book about her father ‘Joe Black: More than a Dodger’, and much more.

You can inquire about pricing and complete details for the White Sox Fan Experience by contacting Martha Black at 312-674-5396 or soxexperience@whitesox.mlb.com.

