Dave Hochstra: Gilles Anitore-Tomassian, founding member of the Community Arts Exchange in Chicago

Gilles Aniorte Tomassian, founding member of the Community Arts Exchange of Chicago. Their current project is designed to address violence against women. Gilles goes into Mexico with field recording techniques learned from the legendary Alan Lomax and does traditional Mexican mash-ups such as the Corrido with Chicago musicians like Billy Branch (harmonica) and Isaiah Collier (saxophone.)