× Jeremy Colliton: “Obviously We’re In A Playoff Race, But We’re Also Evaluating What We Have And What We Need To Do To Get Back To Being An Elite Team”

Head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, Jeremy Colliton, joins the Steve Cochran Show. Jeremy said that it’s easier not being a mind reader so players letting him know hen they need a shift off is helpful. He said one of the best sleep tips, which includes sleeping in, and the morning show is taking this under advisement. The team knows the battle they are in and they are taking it one game at a time.