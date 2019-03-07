× Circle Foundation celebrates 10 years of service with annual gala

The Circle Foundation is celebrating a decade of work that has helped facilitate educational development for Chicago youth at Innovations High School.

The non-profit has effectively helped challenged high school students aim for high standards and harmonious social interactions.

This year they will be honoring Sheila Brown (Executive Director of CineCares Foundation), Mikkey and Rico Nance ( Restaurant and Entertainer Entrepreneurs) and Marcus Kline (Freedom Home Academy International).

The gala will take place at Alhambra Palace, March 17, 2019 at 5:30pm (click for more details)

All funds raised will go to supporting Innovations High School Initiatives.

Click here to learn more about the foundation: