Circle Foundation celebrates 10 years of service with annual gala

Posted 7:02 PM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57PM, March 7, 2019

Circle Foundation Co-Founders: Omar Moore and LaShaun Jackson

The Circle Foundation is celebrating a decade of work that has helped facilitate educational development for Chicago youth at Innovations High School.

The non-profit has effectively helped challenged high school students aim for high standards and harmonious social interactions.

This year they will be honoring Sheila Brown (Executive Director of CineCares Foundation), Mikkey and Rico Nance ( Restaurant and Entertainer Entrepreneurs) and Marcus Kline (Freedom Home Academy International).

The gala will take place at Alhambra Palace, March 17, 2019 at 5:30pm (click for more details)

All funds raised will go to supporting Innovations High School Initiatives.

Click here to learn more about the foundation:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.