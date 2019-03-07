× Chuck Todd: “This Is A True Constitutional Dilemma For The House Democratic Majority”

Chuck Todd from Meet the Press joins the Steve Cochran Show for his weekly check in. He says that Pelosi is in charge but it is yet to be told if she can manage this new class. Chuck is worried about the IRS now being politicized. There are legit reasons to go through tax returns, go through them. But you don’t need to fish, the whale is on the beach. No fishing expeditions necessary. It opens the door to legitimate tax return investigations.