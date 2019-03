× Bill Geiger On The 10 Year Anniversary of The 2008 Financial Crisis

The 2008-09 Financial Crisis was nearly 10 years ago and Bill Geiger (Geigier Wealth Management) discussed what we can learn from it and what to avoid at the next crisis. Steve Bertrand and Bill walked through how those 10 years are vital to figuring out the strategy depending on how much savings, age, and career path of retirees.