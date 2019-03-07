× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.7.19: #GameOn

Today’s show guests include Martha Jo Black, Tim Cavanagh, and Dean Richards. The dynamic duo jumped right into the show today. They discussed Gayle King’s interview with R. Kelly and the heartbreaking news about longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. Then, Martha Jo Black, Coordinator of Fan Experiences for the Chicago White Sox, talks about her experience with the White Sox, opening day, and fan experience packages. Bill and Wendy got a chance to catch up with their good old friend, comedian Tim Cavanaugh. Plus, Dean Richards shared his review of “Captain Marvel”.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.