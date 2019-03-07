× “A Bronx Tale” in Chicago: writer/actor/director Chazz Palminteri on this autobiographical Broadway musical hit; and the cast of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” Actors Matt Crowle and Andres Enriquez on the Musical Hit at Porchlight Music Theatre

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with noted actor/writer/director Chazz Palminteri to chat about “A Bronx Tale.” The show is autobiographical, even moreso than many people realize; Chazz talks candidly of the shooting he witnessed as a child, his resulting friendship with a mobster and romance with an African American woman in the 1960s when such things were frowned upon…the one-man show turned popular movie turned Broadway Musical goes in-depth about this amazing and wonderful show playing at the James Nederlander Theater from March 12 – 24th with tickets at Broadwayinchicago.com. Then Jeff award winning actor Matt Crowle and leading man Andres Enriquez talk about their work in Porchlight Music Theatre’s current production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.” How one guy can play 9 roles and how a murderer is actually loved by the audience! All in the critically acclaimed show playing thru March 16th with tickets at Porchlightmusictheatre.org. Tune in for a fun look at the best in Chicago theater!