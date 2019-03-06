× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/6/19: Steve and Terry Buy a House, The Lincoln Yards Story, & Townstone Financial

Things on Wall Street are unsure where they want to go today so Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage decided to touch on two of the big long term factors that impact the markets: China and politics. The two also chatted about her latest column on home ownership, while Danny Ecker is explaining the story behind why Lincoln Yards is more than just another Chicago development, and Barry Sturner broke down why the mortgage lending industry isn’t flourishing like other industries.