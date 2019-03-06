× Tuffy Stone Beachside Talking BBQ, Books, TV & Being the Professor of Pitmasters!

BBQ Hall of Famer, World Champion and star of BBQ Pitmasters on TV joins Dane “On The Road” live before the Beachside BBQ. Hear as Tuffy shares the thoughts behind competition success and filling fans at great events. Listen as Tuffy fills us in on the process of writing his best selling book “Cool Smoke” and the story of the casting and making of the hit show BBQ Pitmasters on Destination America.

For more information on all things Tuffy Stone check out: www.coolsmokebarbeque.com .