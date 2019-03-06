The Top Five@5 (03/06/19): President Trump isn’t happy with North Korea, Michael Cohen finishes his second day of closed-door hearings, R. Kelly is back behind bars, and more…

Posted 7:02 PM, March 6, 2019, by

Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing in his child support case at the Daley Center, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Chicago. Kelly was charged last month with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. He's pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 6th, 2019:

President Trump expressed disappointment over reports that North Korea are rebuilding one of their key missile launch facilities. Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen spoke to reporters after his closed-door hearings before the House Intelligence Committee. Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek announced to his fans on YouTube that he’s diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington is pressed for final season spoilers last night on “The Late Show.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.