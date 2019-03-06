× The Top Five@5 (03/06/19): President Trump isn’t happy with North Korea, Michael Cohen finishes his second day of closed-door hearings, R. Kelly is back behind bars, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 6th, 2019:

President Trump expressed disappointment over reports that North Korea are rebuilding one of their key missile launch facilities. Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen spoke to reporters after his closed-door hearings before the House Intelligence Committee. Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek announced to his fans on YouTube that he’s diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington is pressed for final season spoilers last night on “The Late Show.”

