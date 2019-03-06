× The Patti Vasquez Show 3.5.19 | LOL! Stand-Up For Scholars, Captain Marvel review and Cinema Femme

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

The amazing women from Auxiliary of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage and Delnor Hospitals stop by to discus an evening of stand-up comedy, music, and fundraising. The event featuring Patti, emcee Paul Farahvar, and live music by Dr. Tony Altimari & The Vital Signs. Proceeds benefit the next generation of caregivers by raising funds for the Auxiliary Scholarship Program. For tickets, follow this link.

In the wake of actor Luke Perry’s sudden passing, Dr. Richard Bernstein medical director for the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital joins Patti to talk about the signs and symptoms of stroke and how you can save a life, perhaps even your own.

Matt Fagerholm of rogerebert.com and indieoutlook.com joins Patti to review the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Captain Marvel”. Plus, he weighs in on Steven Spielberg’s comments regarding the award eligibility of Netflix films.

Rebecca Martin, founder and managing editor of Cinema Femme, also joins the crew to talk about the latest issue of her magazine and why it’s important for women to have a place to voice their opinions on film.