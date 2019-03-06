× The Opening Bell 3/6/19: Chicago Airbnb’s Fitting In Among Bigger Hotel Players

Airbnb and the city of Chicago have had a difficult relationship in recent years because many thought the lodging service would hinder the hotel and hospitality industry, but Ben Breit (Head of Trust and Safety Communications at Airbnb) explained to Steve Grzanich that the two can live in harmony. Then Steve introduced a new monthly segment called, “Building Business Around Town with Associated Bank” where producer, Bennett Wakenight travels around with Associated Bank to talk to Illinois rooted businesses that are making waves in their industry, and the first conversation was with Scott Greenberg (President and CEO of SMASHotels) out in Lincolnshire at the newest development, 444 Social.