The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.06.19: World's second HIV cure, Pitchfork 2019, BevLedge

John Williams wants to know if you’ve experienced credit card theft after someone he knows found a way to track down his own offender. Then, after the world’s second HIV cure, John brings in Northwestern University Professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases to explain what that cure means for the future of HIV/AIDS. John and Elif celebrate the release of the Pitchfork 2019 lineup. And, John finds a recent example that compares closely to R. Kelly’s behavior in his CBS This Morning interview. Finally, Michael Kollias invented an accessory holder for airplanes called BevLedge. He shows us in-studio how that works!