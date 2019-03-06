Team Us Comedy Drops Self-Made Album, “Friends with 401(K) Benefits”

Team Us Comedy

WGN’s Michael Heidemann sits down with Vik Pandya, Meghana Indurti and Tyler  Fowler of Team Us Comedy. They’re promoting their new album “FRIENDS WITH 401(K) BENEFITS”, which releases on iTunes March 6th.  Plus! On the heels of their brand new album they are also throwing a release party with a pop-up show in downtown Chicago.  Be sure to pick up their new album (HERE) and catch a show, you’ll thank me later… Enjoy!  [Info on the pop-up show below]

Info: 
TEAM US COMEDY ALBUM RELEASE POP-UP SHOW

*FREE ENTRY WITH RSVP AND ALBUM PURCHASE*
Pre-order the album on iTunes and RSVP on Eventbrite for FREE entry!*
iTunes – http://bit.ly/fwbpreorder
Eventbrite – http://bit.ly/fwbpopup

Come celebrate the release of Team Us Comedy’s debut album ‘Friends With 401(k) Benefits’! Free drinks provided + BYOB.

Sets from Team Us producers Meghana Indurti (Stand Up NBC), Vik Pandya (NBC Breakout) and Tyler Fowler (Zanies) and a SPECIAL GUEST (Comedy Central, Comedy Cellar, CONAN).
*display pre-order e-mail or $5 cash at door.
Doors 8pm, show 8:30. RSVP.

