Team Us Comedy Drops Self-Made Album, “Friends with 401(K) Benefits”

*FREE ENTRY WITH RSVP AND ALBUM PURCHASE*

Pre-order the album on iTunes and RSVP on Eventbrite for FREE entry!*

iTunes – http://bit.ly/fwbpreorder

Eventbrite – http://bit.ly/fwbpopup

Come celebrate the release of Team Us Comedy’s debut album ‘Friends With 401(k) Benefits’! Free drinks provided + BYOB.

Sets from Team Us producers Meghana Indurti (Stand Up NBC), Vik Pandya (NBC Breakout) and Tyler Fowler (Zanies) and a SPECIAL GUEST (Comedy Central, Comedy Cellar, CONAN).

*display pre-order e-mail or $5 cash at door.

Doors 8pm, show 8:30. RSVP.