Steve Cochran Full Show 03.06.19: Magic Joe

It’s the final day of the big chill and we can’t wait for it to be over. Roe Conn stopped by the studio for a free plug. Dean Richards and Ana Belaval chimed in with some entertainment news and a celebrity real estate listing. Vic Vaughn and Ro Colman discuss their R. Kelly news series. The president called in to talk about National Women’s Day and Pete McMurray is dancing with a hurt back.