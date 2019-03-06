Roe Conn Full Show (3/6/19): The St. Patrick’s Parade Queen plays #NewsOrRuse, Erin Brockovich talks about the Sterigenics issue, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, March 6th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on federal indictments of six Harvey officials, Ryan Burrow reports from the courthouse as R. Kelly is taken into custody for failing to pay child support, Tom Skilling looks at latest recording breaking weather in Illinois, former federal prosecutor Pat Brady breaks down why charges against former congressman Aaron Schock were dropped, the Top Five@5 features a heartfelt announcement from Alex Trebek, attorney Michael Avenatti looks at how R. Kelly’s CBS interview with Gayle King will impact his case, environmental activist Erin Brockovich dives into how people can get involved in the Sterigenics case in Willowbrook, and the 2019 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen -Madeline Micthell plays #NewsOrRuse.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!