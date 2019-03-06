× Rev. Christian Coon: Ash Wednesday and Lent 2019

It’s Ash Wednesday. Bill and Wendy welcome their good old friend, Rev. Christian Coon, Co-Founder & Lead Pastor of Urban Village Church, They talk about the history and significance of Ash Wednesday and he administers ashes to our WGN Radio staff.

If you’re in a hurry today, Rev. Christan Coon will be administering “ashes to go” in several places in Chicago. You can check out the Urban Village Church blog website here for their locations.

