PHOTOS: The WGN Radio Staff receive crosses to commemorate Ash Wednesday

Posted 12:27 PM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, March 6, 2019

Today is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of 2019’s Lent season, a 40-day period dedicated to reflection, prayer and fasting ahead of Easter. Rev. Christian Coon, Co-Founder & Lead Pastor of Urban Village Church, joined the Bill and Wendy show to give insight into the Biblical foundation for Ash Wednesday and administered “Ashes to Go” to the WGN Radio staff.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline
