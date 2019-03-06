Today is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of 2019’s Lent season, a 40-day period dedicated to reflection, prayer and fasting ahead of Easter. Rev. Christian Coon, Co-Founder & Lead Pastor of Urban Village Church, joined the Bill and Wendy show to give insight into the Biblical foundation for Ash Wednesday and administered “Ashes to Go” to the WGN Radio staff.
PHOTOS: The WGN Radio Staff receive crosses to commemorate Ash Wednesday
