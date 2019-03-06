Timothy Ray Brown poses for a photograph, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Seattle. Brown, also known as the "Berlin patient," was the first person to be cured of HIV infection, more than a decade ago. Now researchers are reporting a second patient has lived 18 months after stopping HIV treatment without sign of the virus following a stem-cell transplant. But such transplants are dangerous, cannot be used widely and have failed in other patients. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)
Northwestern University Professor Robert Murphy: People who treat their HIV generally do very well
Northwestern University Professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases Robert Murphy tells John Williams what the second HIV cure in the world indicates for the future of the disease. Plus, he explains why that cure is so hard to replicate, and predicts the future for HIV treatment.