Kevin Powell on the Blackhawks, Cactus League Chicago Style and Ballpark Food

Kevin Powell does sports for us on The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes and hosts the ‘Powell at the Park’ podcast.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the Blackhawks’ quest for points, teases food at the ballparks and gives an update on Chicago baseball in the Cactus League.

