Healing through Artistic Expression

Executive Director of Awakenings NPO, Laura Kinter, shares how their art gallery blends art, creativity & healing in one. Awakenings features artistic expressions of rape and sexual abuse survivors. They have workshops, exhibits, a magazine & blog that serve as tools for survivors to heal and start on the path of finding peace. Learn more about the gallery events at www.awakeningsart.org.

