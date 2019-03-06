Healing through Artistic Expression

Jen Zanotti

Executive Director of Awakenings NPO, Laura Kinter, shares how their art gallery blends art, creativity & healing in one.  Awakenings features artistic expressions of rape and sexual abuse survivors. They have workshops, exhibits, a magazine & blog that serve as tools for survivors to heal and start on the path of finding peace.  Learn more about the gallery events at www.awakeningsart.org.

