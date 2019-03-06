Dr. John Duffy weighs in on the dangers of online games and “Leaving Neverland” documentary

Dr. John Duffy. (WGN Radio)

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to explain the dangers behind the ‘Fortnite’ craze and he shares his thoughts on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland”.

