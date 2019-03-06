× Corruption charges against former congressman Aaron Schock will be dropped

Federal prosecutors reached an agreement to drop felony corruption charges against Aaron Schock, the former Illinois congressman indicted in 2016 on charges that he misspent government and campaign funds. Former federal prosecutor Pat Brady joins Roe & Anna to discuss what can possibly be next for the former congressman.

