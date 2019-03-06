Corruption charges against former congressman Aaron Schock will be dropped

Posted 6:36 PM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33PM, March 6, 2019

CORRECTS DATE OF COURT APPEARANCE TO WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6, 2019 FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock speaks to reporters in Peoria, Ill. Schock is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, March 6, 2019, for the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court declined to get involved in his corruption case. Schock resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny of his spending. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Federal prosecutors reached an agreement to drop felony corruption charges against Aaron Schock, the former Illinois congressman indicted in 2016 on charges that he misspent government and campaign funds. Former federal prosecutor Pat Brady joins Roe & Anna to discuss what can possibly be next for the former congressman.

