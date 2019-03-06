× Building Business Around Town: 444 Social Is Finding The Sweet Spot Between Condo/Apartment Living

In Illinois, many consumers struggle between the decision to buy or rent, but Scott Greenberg (President and CEO of SMASHotels) might have created the solution at 444 Social. Steve Grzanich introduced the newest segment called, “Building Business Around Town with Associated Bank” where Producer Bennett Wakenight travels around the Chicago area to sit down with businesses rooted in Illinois, that are are also making waves in their industry. The first conversation features Scott Greenberg (President and CEO of SMASHotels) and he explained how he saw the need for a different living option that and used his past real estate experience to create 444 Social in Northwestern suburb of Lincolnshire.