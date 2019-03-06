× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.6.19: Ash Wednesday

Today on the Bill and Wendy show:

Rev. Christian Coon, Co-Founder & Lead Pastor of Urban Village Church, dropped by to discuss the history and significance of Ash Wednesday.

Dr. John Duffy explains the dangers behind the ‘Fortnite’ craze and he shares his thoughts on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland”.

Plus, actress and author Amber Tamblyn talks about her new book, “Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution”.

