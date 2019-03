× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.6.19: Be kind to one another

Today on the bonus hour, Bill, Wendy, and Kim Gordon discuss their childhood, parenting, and much more. Plus, WGN Radio Sports Mark Carman makes a guest appearance on the show to talk about his wedding plans.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.