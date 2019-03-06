Amber Tamblyn talks about her new book ‘Era Of Ignition”

Posted 3:32 PM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:27PM, March 6, 2019

Amber Tamblyn attends TBS' Full Frontal with Samantha Bee For Your Consideration event at NeueHouse Madison Square on Monday, May 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Actress and author Amber Tamblyn joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about her new book, Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution“. Amber will be in Naperville this Friday for her upcoming book signing.

Amber Tamblyn: Era of Ignition!

Friday, March 8th at 7PM

Community Christian Church

1635 Emerson Ln

Naperville, IL 60540

This event is sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshops.

For tickets, visit www.AmberTamblynAndersons.brownpapertickets.com

