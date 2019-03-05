× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/5/19: Chicago Storage -“Doorage”, EverybodyFights Boxing Gyms & Credit Card Dedication

Compared to recent days, a relatively steady market day with Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian recapping a calm moment for Wall Street but the two still covered the market movers (including big box retailers) that are making headlines today. Sean Sandona shared the inspiration behind reshaping the was he looks at storage with Doorage, George Foreman III is bringing his “EverybodyFights” Boxing Franchise to Chicago, and Matt Schulz explained why consumers are so attached to their credit cards.