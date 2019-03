× Top 5 things to NOT say to your ex, Mercury is in Retrograde, Veganism and Fortnite | Kathy and Kiki Full Show (March 5th)

Kathy Hart and Kiki Luthringshausen take over the reins while Frank is in San Francisco – They discuss everything from the Top 5 things NOT to say to your man and the problem with Mercury in Retrograde. They also welcome vegan podcast host Elysabeth Alfano and Dr. John Duffy who discusses children’s obsession with Fortnite.